Kadiwa offers affordable products to workers on Labor Day

Aside from offering job opportunities, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will put up over 20 'Kadiwa ng Pangulo para sa Manggagawa' outlets to mark Labor Day on May 1. In a statement on Saturday, the DOLE said 21 Kadiwa stalls will be at the venues of job fairs nationwide starting Sunday for entrepreneurs to sell their goods directly to consumers without trader-intermediaries. Some of the available products from 606 enterprises and 1,223 sellers are vegetables; fruits such as bananas, mangoes, and pineapples; rice; fresh, dried, and smoked fish; meat products; eggs; sugar; and dairy products. There will also be cacao products; processed foods like longganisa (local sausage); vinegar; crab paste; pickled vegetables; processed garlic; chili flakes; and noodles. The Labor Day Kadiwa sites are: NCR - SMX Convention Center, Pasay City (April 30) Region 1 - Farmer's Livelihood Development Center, Vigan City, Ilocos Sur (May 1); CSI Atrium, Lucao, Dagupan City, Pangasinan (May 1) Region 2 - SM City Tuguegarao - Brgy. Caritan Norte, Tuguegarao City, Cagayan (May 1 and 2) Region 3 - Astro Park, Balibago, Angeles City, Pampanga (May 1-2); Administration Building parking area, Freeport Area of Bataan, Mariveles, Bataan (May 1-3) CALABARZON - Ynares Center, Sumulong Highway, Antipolo City, Rizal (May 1) MIMAROPA - Provincial Capitol Complex, Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro (May 1) Region 5 - Ayala Malls, Rizal St. corner Quezon Ave. Kapantawan, Legazpi City (May 1) Region 6 - Robinsons Place Iloilo (May 1) Region 7 - Robinsons Galleria, Cebu City (May 1); HPG area, Lamberto Macias Compound, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental (May 1) Region 8 - Tacloban City Convention Center (May 1) Region 9 -Zamboanga Peninsula Polytechnic University covered court, Zamboanga City (May 1) Region 10 - SM CDO Downtown Premier (May 1-5) Region 11 - Rizal Park- Poblacion District, Davao City (May 1-2); ALU Southern Mindanao Regional Office-Roxas Ave., Davao City (May 1); TADECO- Panabo City, Davao del Norte (May 16) Region 12 - City Gymnasium, Kidapawan City Hall Compound, Cotabato Province (May 1) Caraga - Almont Inland Resort, Butuan City (May 1). The 'Kadiwa ng Pangulo' is a partnership among the Office of the President, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Trade and Industry, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, DOLE, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and local government units.

Source: Philippines News Agency