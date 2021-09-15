K2 Partnering Solutions Acquires International Recruitment Agency Marlin Green

Featured Image for K2 Partnering Solutions

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — K2 Partnering Solutions, the global leader in consultative technology solutions, today announced its acquisition of Marlin Green.

Marlin Green is an award-winning international recruitment agency, with offices in London and Düsseldorf, that provides specialist pan-European contract IT recruitment solutions across SAP, Business Intelligence, and Big Data.

The acquisition, which was completed on 9 September 2021, and is K2’s fifth in the last 12 months, expands K2’s existing footprint across Europe, nearly doubling K2’s European footprint in complementary markets.

Commenting on the acquisition Antonio Gulino, K2 CEO, said: “I am delighted to announce that Marlin Green is joining the K2 group. The Marlin Green and K2 teams share many of the same leadership and management principles and our brands and working cultures are extremely aligned. Marlin Green has long been recognized as the ‘jewel in the crown’ of the high-end tech space across central and northern Europe which makes this an extremely exciting acquisition for us, and our largest to date. The event will play an important role in our continuing growth in Europe and the acquisition creates synergies that will provide even more compelling solutions to help our customers innovate and grow.”

K2 Europe Managing Director Wahridj (Viv) Gergian said: “I am thrilled that a company of the calibre and reputation of Marlin Green is joining K2 Europe. The clear alignment of our values and commitment to excellence make the process seamless and enables us to continue delivering the world-leading solutions both companies are known for.”

Marlin Green co-founder and former CEO Toby Dixon commented: “Lee and I are extremely proud of the business we’ve built, the significant growth story over these 10 years and particularly the loyal and market-leading recruitment and leadership teams we present to K2. The merger with K2 is a very natural one that enhances our client offering across Europe and increases our ability to access the very best jobs for the most in-demand IT experts in the world.”

K2 Partnering Solutions is a global leader in technology services. We have been providing highly consultative human capital management services to our clients for more than 24 years and our specialization means we provide an unparalleled level of expertise in the enterprise applications space.

Our unrivaled understanding of the global technology landscape and industry verticals means we offer our clients unique, consultative solutions that deliver productivity, innovation and ROI faster than anyone else.

Established by exiting founders Toby Dixon and Lee Nania in 2010, Marlin Green has enjoyed exceptional year-on-year growth to rapidly become one of the recognised industry leaders in contract IT recruitment across Europe in its three core markets: SAP, Business Intelligence, and Big Data.

