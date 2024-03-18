K-culture sustains demand for Korean Air flights

MANILA: South Korea's flag carrier Korean Air (KE) announced Monday the resumption and increase in flight frequencies to several destinations, while maintaining the three daily flights in Manila due to sustained demand. KE increased its flights via the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from twice to thrice daily since Oct. 29, 2023, or the beginning of the International Air Transport Association winter schedule. The schedule will be maintained through the summer. "The sustained interest and popularity of Korean culture in the Philippines continues to attract tourism from the Philippines to Korea," Byung Kwon Lee, KE's Philippines Country Manager, told the Philippine News Agency in an interview. Lee said they also see sustained demand in leisure and business to and from the Philippines. "The additional capacity will allow us to offer the Filipino (travelers) more options to travel across the globe on Korean Air's extensive global network," Lee said. KE likewise announced increasing flights in its Incheo n-Bangkok and Busan-Bangkok; Incheon-Zhangjiajie and Seoul-Zhengzhou, China routes; and to and from Budapest, Hungary and Dallas, Texas, USA. The expansions will allow KE's international capacity to reach 96 percent of pre-pandemic levels. Source: Philippines News Agency