Justin Brownlee granted Filipino citizenship

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has granted Filipino citizenship to professional basketball player Justin Brownlee.

Senator Francis Tolentino confirmed on Thursday night that Marcos has signed Republic Act 11739, which grants Filipino citizenship to the Ginebra resident import through naturalization.

The law will take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette.

However, Brownlee, who has been the Gin Kings' import for the PBA Governors' Cup since 2016 and is their import for the 2023 Commissioner's Cup, can now enjoy the privileges of being a Filipino citizen, as well as eligibility to play for Gilas Pilipinas.

The six-foot-five shooting guard will take an oath of citizenship and apply for a Filipino passport.

If he gets his passport in time, Brownlee could make the Gilas lineup for the sixth window of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers to be held at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on Feb. 24 and 27.

However, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino said Brownlee could also be allowed to join Gilas for the Southeast Asian Games this May due to new rules on the athletes' eligibility.

