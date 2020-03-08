June Mar Fajardo wins 6th straight PBA MVP award

June Mar Fajardo remains the best player in the Philippine Basketball Association for the previous season as he won his sixth consecutive Most Valuable Player award during the Leo Awards that was held during the opening of the new season at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Sunday night.

The San Miguel center amassed a total of 3,140 points, enough to beat Columbian's CJ Perez, NorthPort's Chris Standhardinger and TNT's Jayson Castro for the league's top individual prize.

The said players led the Mythical First Team with Standhardinger's fellow Batang Pier Sean Anthony being the other member.

Anthony, Fajardo, and Perez also made the All-Defensive Team alongside Fajardo's fellow Beerman Chris Ross and Barangay Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar.

Aguilar also made the Mythical Second Team, and he was joined by Ginebra teammate Stanley Pringle, TNT's RR Pogoy and Troy Rosario, and Magnolia's Ian Sangalang.

On the other hand, Perez was named the Rookie of the Year, while Gabe Norwood was once again awarded with the Sportsmanship Award.

Source: Philippines News Agency