MANILA: To honor local agriculturists and raise awareness of the significance of the agricultural sector, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has declared July of every year as Philippine Agriculturists' Month. "The celebration of the Philippine Agriculturists' Month will engage professional agriculturists in agricultural advocacy, policy research, and formulation and provide an avenue for enterprise-building, communications training, and community development," read Marcos' Proclamation No. 544 signed on May 10 and made public Tuesday. The Department of Agriculture (DA), the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), and its Board of Agriculture are directed to lead, coordinate, and supervise the observance of Philippine Agriculturists' Month and identify the programs, activities, and projects for the annual celebration. The Manila School of Agriculture, meanwhile, will provide theoretical and practical education to skilled farmers and overseers, and promote agricultural development in the Philippines throug h observation, experiment, and investigation toward deeper awareness and understanding of Philippine agriculture, thereby paving the way for agriculture to formally become an educational course in the Philippines. All agencies and instrumentalities of the national government including government-owned or -controlled corporations, government financial institutions, state universities and colleges as well as local government units and the private sector are told and encouraged to render the necessary support and assistance. Source: Philippines News Agency