‘Julian’ intensifies into a typhoon

Tropical cyclone “Julian” (international name: Maysak) intensified from a severe tropical storm into a typhoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Sunday.

In its 5 a.m. severe weather bulletin, the weather bureau said Julian will gradually accelerate generally northward on Sunday and turn northwestward on Monday.

PAGASA said the tropical cyclone will remain over the Philippine Sea and is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday evening or Tuesday early morning.

“Julian is forecast to intensify rapidly and may reach its peak intensity by Monday,” it added.

At 4 a.m., the eye of the center was located at 740 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora or 775 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

Julian has maximum sustained winds of 120 kms per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 150 kms per hour and its movement is almost stationary.

The weather bureau said the raising of tropical cycling wind signal is unlikely through the forecast as Julian “is less likely to directly cause high impact weather over the country”.

It, however, said southwest monsoon is forecast to bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboard of Northern Luzon, the eastern seaboard of Central and Southern Luzon, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas.

“Those with small seacraft are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea,” it added.

On Monday, Julian will be at 690 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes and by Tuesday it will be at 720 kilometers northeast of extreme Northern Luzon. On Tuesday, it will be at 1,005 kilometers north northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

