JTF CV Shield responds to 1.5K ECQ inquiries

The Joint Task Force Corona Virus Shield (JTF CV Shield) on Monday announced that it has responded to close to more than 1,500 inquiries through its hotline numbers regarding concerns on the implementation of the guidelines of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Data provided by the JTF CV Shield showed a total of 1,535 inquiries have already been made through its hotline numbers from March 18 to April 5.

The hotline numbers are 0998-849-0013 for Smart and 0917-538-2495 for Globe users. The JTF CV Shield can also be reached through its email address: ncovmonitoring@gmail.com.

In coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP), the JTF CV Shield also vowed to act on the concerns of front-liners amid reports of attacks and harassment.

JFT CV Shield commander, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar urged the public to save its hotline numbers in their phones as they have dedicated personnel who attend to calls at the hotlines 24/7 as part of efforts to inform the public regarding the guidelines on the movement of cargoes and those who are exempted from the quarantine or the Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR).

“We were able to act on all the complaints and inquiries made via our hotlines. We hope that this will serve as an encouragement to our kababayans to communicate with us all their concerns regarding home quarantine, movement of cargoes and other issues pertaining to the ECQ guidelines implementation,” Eleazar said in a statement sent to reporters.

Of the 1,535 calls made, Eleazar disclosed that a total of 939 of them were related to APOR while 178 were related to the movement of cargoes.

He said there were also 418 calls made to the JTF CV Shield hotlines for other concerns but mostly related to the implementation of quarantine guidelines.

Eleazar said a total of 1,207 of the calls made were inquiries while the rest of 328 were complaints.

“We have been hearing about how knowledge gives you power. In this case, knowledge will save your life and your family by communicating with us all your concerns on the rules of the home quarantine, who are allowed to go out and all the rules relating to vehicle and cargo movement,” he stressed.

For cargo-related inquiries and concerns, the public can also call the PNP-Highway Patrol Group (HPG) through its Dedicated Control Point (DCP) hotline at 0926-225-5474.

HPG Director, Brig. Gen. Eliseo Cruz earlier vowed to immediately act on all the matters pertaining to the security and unhampered movement of cargoes delivering food and other basic needs.

The JTF CV Shield is the enforcement arm of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID). It is composed of the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard and the Bureau of Fire Protection.

Source: Philippines News Agency