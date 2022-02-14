﻿JTF Bicolandia condemns NPA over CamSur explosion

The Joint Task Force Bicolandia has condemned the New People’s Army (NPA) for detonating an anti-personnel mine (APM) that wounded four civilians, including a minor, and a member of the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (Cafgu) in Libmanan, Camarines Sur on Thursday morning.

Maj. Gen. Alex Luna, commander of JTF Bicolandia, said in a statement on Friday the incident is a clear violation of the Anti-Terrorism Law and International Humanitarian Law.

“Gayunpaman, pinapaalalahanan po natin ang ating mga kababayan na maging mapagmatyag sa kanilang mga komunidad upang maiwasan natin ang anumang mapagpinsalang gawain ng teroristang NPA (Nevertheless, we are reminding the public to be vigilant in their communities to ensure that any destructive move by the NPA could be avoided),” Luna said.

Meanwhile, Police Regional Office 5 (Bicol) Director, Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, has ordered the Libmanan municipal police to conduct a thorough investigation of the explosion.

A police report identified the wounded victims as “Jeffrey”, a minor; Melvin Acabado, 57, a resident of Barangay Mambulo Nuevo, Libmanan; Ria Ables, 19, of Barangay Gugon, Camaligan; Joseph de Lima, 28, of Barangay Sagrada, Minalabac; and John Lee Basangit, 26, a Cafgu member from Barangay Paolbo, Canaman.

Estomo assured the public that they would monitor any suspicious activity in the nearby villages and conduct an in-depth investigation into the incident.

“Tayo po ay naglalatag na ng karagdagang pulis sa lugar para subaybayan ang mga kahinahinalang pagkilos sa lugar at para na rin maiwasan ang takot ng mga residente. Wala po kayong dapat ipag-alala sapagkat nakahanda ang pulisya upang kayo ay dipensahan (We have assigned additional police personnel in the area to monitor suspicious and unusual activities and allay the fears of the residents. You don’t have to worry because our police force is ready to defend you),” he said.

Estomo also appealed to the public to give any information that could speed up their investigation.

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) – NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency