JRU rules NCAA track and field for 3rd straight year

MANILA: Southeast Asian Games relay champion Frederick Ramirez captured three gold medals in leading Jose Rizal University (JRU) to a third straight title in the NCAA Season 99 track and field tournament at PhilSports in Pasig City Saturday night. The 26-years-old Ramirez set new records in the 400m and 200m events. He also pocketed the gold in the 4x400m relay and a bronze in the 800m. Ramirez clocked 46.95 seconds in the 400m to improve the 48.03s he set last year. He ruled the 200m in 21.43s to erase the 21.93s record of fellow Heavy Bomber Russel Galleon six years ago. Also setting new records were Arellano University's Eugene Bongalos (pole vault) and Mapua University's Leonard Grospe (high jump) in the seniors' division, and JRU's Randy Degolacion (800m) and Perpetual Help's John Kervy Dianito (javelin) in the juniors, division. National team mainstay Grospe also bagged three golds in the long jump, triple jump and high jump events. He topped the long jump event in 2.05m, breaking the 2.04m mark es tablished by Mapua's John Paul Sale and Christian Dave Geraldino, and JRU's Adonis Cordero. 'We could have achieved five-peat if there was no pandemic,' head coach Jojo Posadas said after steering JRU to its 10th title overall. JRU tallied 826.5 points while Mapua (584) and Arellano University (540) placed second and third, respectively. Perpetual won the juniors title with 804.5 points followed by JRU with 657.25 and Arellano with 503.5 points. Source: Philippines News Agency