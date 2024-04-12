JOYOUS HARI RAYA CELEBRATION IN LABUAN AS OPEN HOUSE TRADITION LIVES ON

LABUAN, The festive spirit of Hari Raya is abound in Labuan, as the tradition of hosting open houses thrives on the island Federal Territory. Labuan MP Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman also upheld his annual custom of warmly welcoming local guests as well as those from Sabah, Sarawak, and the Peninsula. Today, Dr Suhaili hosted the family of Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong, at his residence on Jalan Jumidar Buyong. "I extend my heartfelt thanks to all guests, both local and from afar, for joining us in the festivities. 'Special appreciation goes to Datuk Seri Safar Untong and his family for gracing our celebration today," he said to Bernama. The inclusive nature of the celebration was evident as a diverse group of local media representatives, comprising various ethnicities and religious backgrounds, also participated in the festivities at Dr Suhaili's residence. Meanwhile, Dr Suhaili said his annual Hari Raya Open House at the Financial Park Convention Hall was scheduled for April 26. Minis ter in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa is expected to attend the event, adding to the communal joy and camaraderie of the occasion. The open house tradition extends across all 27 villages, with village heads and corporate players alike opening their doors to share the joy of Hari Raya. Source: BERNAMA News Agency