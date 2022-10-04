Jose Calida resigns as COA chief

Commission on Audit (COA) chairperson Jose Calida has resigned from his post, Malacañang announced on Tuesday.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin confirmed Calida’s resignation in an interview with select Palace reporters.

“He (Calida) tendered his resignation for many reasons,” Bersamin said.

Bersamin also commended Calida for his short stint as COA chair.

It was in June when Marcos nominated Calida as head of the COA, a constitutional commission.

Calida also served as Solicitor General under the leadership of former President Rodrigo Duterte and as Justice Secretary during the watch of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

The announcement about Calida’s resignation came the same day when Marcos led the mass oath-taking of 10 reappointed Cabinet members.

Secretaries Benjamin Diokno (Finance), Arsenio Baliscan (Socioeconomic Planning), Manuel Bonoan (Public Works), Alfredo Pascual (Trade), Erwin Tulfo (Social Welfare), Jaime Bautista (Transportation), Renato Solidum Jr. (Science and Technology), Raphael Lotilla (Energy), Susan Ople (Migrant Workers), and Jose Rizalino Acuzar (Human Settlements) took their oath of office before Marcos at a ceremony on Tuesday morning at Malacañan Palace in Manila.

The 10 reappointed officials were among the 12 Cabinet secretaries whose ad interim appointments were earlier bypassed by the Commission on Appointments (CA) because of lack of time.

The two other bypassed Cabinet officials were Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles and Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy.

Cruz-Angeles on Tuesday also announced her resignation “due to health reasons.”

Marcos has yet to name his new appointees replacing Calida and Cruz-Angeles.

Malacañang, on the other hand, has yet to issue a statement on Uy’s current status. (PNA

Source: Philippines News Agency