Joint Statement of PIA, PBS-BBS, PNA on meeting with UNSR Irene Khan

The Philippine Information Agency (PIA), the Presidential Broadcast Service-Bureau of Broadcast Services (PBS-BBS), and the Philippine News Agency (PNA) extend our sincere appreciation to United Nations Special Rapporteur Irene Khan for engaging in a frank and insightful discussion during our meeting today, January 30, 2024, in Quezon City. In reiterating our commitment, we underscore our determination to tackle the underlying causes of misinformation and disinformation, particularly as we embark on the nationwide rollout of the government's Media and Information Literacy campaign this year. Acknowledging the complexities faced by government communicators, we are dedicated to upholding the principles of transparency and good governance. Our collective efforts are aimed at overcoming challenges and fostering trust among the public. Emphasizing the strides we have taken, we highlight our initiatives to rebuild public trust through media and information literacy campaigns, along with our active engagement wi th community media, especially in the provinces. We assure Ms. Khan of our unwavering advocacy for the people's right to information and the preservation of freedom of expression and opinion. The visit of Ms. Khan has afforded us an opportunity to elucidate our roles as government communicators and facilitators in ensuring the unimpeded flow of accurate, relevant, and timely information to the public. We look forward to continued collaboration with the United Nations and other stakeholders in advancing these shared objectives for the betterment of society. Source: Philippines News Agency