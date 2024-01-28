Joint LGUs-gov’t agencies effort to fix water, waste woes

MANILA: An active collaboration between local government units (LGUs) and national government agencies will help abate and eventually stop the growing problem of waste management and water security. A media release issued on Sunday said Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. made the call during his speech at the Waste and Water Summit at SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Friday. The summit was aimed at strengthening linkages and cooperation among the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), DILG, LGUs and other stakeholders. "Ang collaboration dito ay napakahalaga. Pag-usapan natin ang problema (Collaboration on this matter is crucial. Let us discuss the problem),' Abalos said. He urged LGUs to seek help from the DILG and DENR to better address issues on waste management and water problems in their locality, saying he understands that "not all LGUs are created equal." He explained that the DENR will establish the standard for cleanliness for each locality, while the DILG will diligently monitor and grant monetary incentives to LGUs that practice full compliance. "I'll work with the DENR on this. We'll go to the grassroots," he said. According to reports, 61,000 metric tons of garbage are produced on a daily basis -- 20 percent of which comes from the National Capital Region -- and contributes to the 20 to 22 million metric tons of solid waste produced annually. He also took note of the lack of access to sanitary landfills, to which only 1,107 out of 1,634 LGUs nationwide have access to the facilities. During the same summit, DENR Undersecretary Carlos Primo David said about 40 million Filipinos still lack access to formal sources of water. Citing data, he said around 11 percent in Central Visayas, 14 percent in Zamboanga Peninsula and 27 percent in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao are in need of basic water services. Source: Philippines News Agency