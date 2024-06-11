JOHOR TO COMPLETE REPAIR WORKS ON 88 RELIGIOUS SCHOOLS BY YEAR-END

JOHOR BAHRU, The Johor government will ensure work to repair 88 religious schools with a total allocation of RM12 million can be completed by the end of this year. State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the allocation was from various parties, including RM2 million from the Johor Islamic Corporation (PIJ). He said the repair works on the various damage, which had reached a critical level, included the infrastructure and wiring as well as changing the roofs and ceilings, with a majority of them involving rural schools. 'The Johor State Islamic Religious Department documented (the schools in need of repairs) last year and we are a little delayed due to finance (but) money has started to come in and PIJ itself has channelled some. 'The schools have been identified and it (the repairs) must be completed this year. We cannot wait for fear the defects may get worse,' he told a media conference after officiating the PIJ Amar Jariah Aid Distribution 2024 at Maktab Sultan A bu Bakar (MSAB) here today. The state government will also ensure that maintenance is carried out periodically or as scheduled in the future to prevent severe damage. Meanwhile, Mohd Fared said PIJ contributed 160 smart televisions worth a total of RM200,000 to 160 religious schools in the state and the contribution involved all districts, with two selected schools in each state constituency. The PIJ also donated 10 electronic braille devices, the eBrelle Laptop for the Blind, for use by visually impaired special needs students at MSAB and the Princess Elizabeth Special Education School. Source: BERNAMA News Agency