JOHOR REGENT GRACES PENGERANG MUNICIPAL COUNCIL OFFICE GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY

KOTA TINGGI, Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail today graced the groundbreaking ceremony for the Pengerang Municipal Council Management Office project in Kota Tinggi today. Also present were Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Johor Royal Court Council president Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Ramli, State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani and members of the state Cabinet. Pengerang Municipal Council president Zihan Ismail was in attendance. The eight-storey management office, with a basement, a hall and a square for official and recreational events, will be built on a state government-awarded land measuring 4.067 hectares in Mukim Tanjung Surat, Bandar Penawar, Kota Tinggi. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027. The design of the administrative office is inspired by jong, the traditional sailing ship, as a symbol of cultural heritage and progress in the development of the area. It signifies the area popular for tourism activities and internationally acclaimed industries. Source: BERNAMA N ews Agency