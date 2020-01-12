John Wilson becomes MPBL’s first 1,000-point man

John Wilson became the first player in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League to score 1,000 points in total, and San Juan scored a huge home win against Pasig, 109-99, at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City on Saturday night.

Wilson entered the game only needing four points to breach the 1,000-point mark, and he did that just five and a half minutes into the game, scoring a mid-range jumper and a wide open triple to do so.

Siyempre nakita naman namin na talagang masipag yung bata. Talagang tinrabaho niya yung nakuha niya ngayon. He deserves yung pagkakakuha niya sa achievement na 'yon (We saw he was really hardworking. He really worked hard for what he got right now. He deserves these achievements), the Knights' (22-3) head coach, Randy Alcantara, said of Wilson, who finished with 24 points to tow them to the win over the Realtors that put them a full game ahead of the Manila Stars for the top spot in the Northern Division.

Wilson also had five rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Jeric Teng fired 31 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and one steal for Pasig, which slipped to a tie with Caloocan for the seventh and the eighth spots in the North at 14-11.

Leo Najorda added 21 markers, two boards, and one dime.

Meanwhile, Bacoor City bolstered its own bid for a better playoff seeding with a 98-67 rout of also ran Muntinlupa in the first game.

The Strikers raced to a 27-14 lead in the first quarter over the Cagers and never looked back from there.

We just need to stay steady, stay humble and hungry, just keep putting the work and trusting the work. The result will show, Bacoor City head coach Chris Gavina said.

Gab Banal finished with a triple-double of 13 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists for the Strikers, who moved up to 21-5 in the standings, a half-game behind the Davao Occidental Tigers for first place in the Southern Division.

Oping Sumalinog and RJ Ramirez also had 13 points each, with both drilling three triples each as well.

Jamil Ortouste paced the Cagers, who fell to 7-20, with 21 points on 9-of-20 shooting.

In the other game, Bacolod kept its playoff hopes alive with a 96-89 stunner over Basilan.

Bacolod came back from a rough first quarter and outscored Basilan, 78-61, in the final three quarters to complete the rally.

Pao Javelona led Bacolod, which moved up to solo 11th place in the South at 9-16, four games behind Bicol for the eighth seed, with 21 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Coach Vic Ycasiano, however, reiterated he and the team are not yet in playoff mode.

"We're not thinking of our chances. What we're doing right now is to play and enjoy also to win as much as we can," said Ycasiano.

Yankee Haruna chipped in 14 points, 12 rebounds, and one block, while Jerick CaAada also had 14 markers with three caroms, eight dimes, and two swipes off the bench.

Ben Adamos put 11 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and one block.

Allyn Bulanadi's career-high 33 points with five rebounds, two assists, and one steal went down the drain as Basilan failed to virtually tie GenSan for the third seed in the South and instead let Zamboanga get a share of the fourth spot at 16-10.

The Scores:

First Game

Bacoor City (98) � Banal 13, Sumalinog 13, Ramirez 13, Canete 11, Montuano 10, Melencio 7, Acidre 6, Mabulac 6, Aquino 6, Acuna 4, Miranda 4, Ochea 3, Andaya 2, Malabag 0

Muntinlupa-Angelis Resort (67) � Ortouste 21, Moralde 10, Ylagan 9, Enguio 7, Mag-isa 7, Rebugio 7, Salaveria 2, Pamulaklakin 2, Po 2, Reyes 0, Buenaflor 0, Gonzales 0

Quarterscores: 27-14, 52-29, 77-52, 98-67

Second Game

Bacolod-Master Sardines (96) -- Javelona 21, Villahermosa 15, CaAada 14, Haruna 14, Adamos 11, Camacho 8, Custodio 6, Gayosa 4, Tansingco 3, Charcos 0

Basilan-Jumbo Plastic (89) -- Bulanadi 33, Collado 15, Dagangon 9, Lunor 6, Bautista 6, Palencia 4, Gabo 3, Alanes 3, Sorela 3, Dumapig 3, Hallare 2, Balucanag 2, Manalang 0

Quarter scores: 18-28, 48-53, 72-67, 96-89

Third Game

San Juan-Go for Gold (109) � Wilson 24, Ayonayon 18, Aquino 12, Clarito 12, Wamar 12, Rodriguez 7, Tajonera 6, Ubalde 4, Victoria 3, Subido 3, Bonifacio 2, Reyes 2, Isit 2, Estrella 2, Bunag 0

Pasig-Sta. Lucia (99) � Teng 31, Najorda 21, Nimes 17, Gotladera 13, Manalang 8, Mendoza 7, Velchez 2, Medina 0, Chavenia 0

Quarter scores: 25-23, 56-45, 80-69, 109-99

Source: Philippines News Agency