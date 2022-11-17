John Amores removed from Heavy Bombers team

Jose Rizal University (JRU) has removed forward John Amores from the Heavy Bombers program after the university upgraded its penalty slapped on him.

Last week, JRU meted the embattled forward with an indefinite suspension from the team, which includes barring him from attending practices.

However, following an investigation, the academe deemed that Amores’ role in the commotion late into the Heavy Bombers’ NCAA game against the CSB Blazers was too grave of a violation that it has decided to totally take him off the team.

“After a thorough evaluation, the board is convinced that additional sanctions should be imposed against him as part of the internal processes on discipline observed by the school. Mr. Amores’ indefinite suspension has been upgraded to his removal from the team. Thus, he will no longer be part of any sports program of JRU effectively immediately,” JRU said in a statement made public on Wednesday.

Aside from losing his privileges as a student-athlete, the 23-year-old Amores has been suspended from his classes as well and will undergo community service.

Meanwhile, to make sure that future occurrences of what Amores did, in which he punched four CSB players after he imploded on his own out of frustration, JRU has set up a mental health program for its student-athletes so that they can cope with the pressure of academics, athletic competition, and personal life.

For his part, Amores will also undergo counseling “to cope with the strain of what has taken place in his young life.”

“The university is furthermore working with its athletics office, the coaching staff, and the members of the team to ensure their developmental needs to mitigate and prevent similar incidents from taking place in the future. Consistent with the mission and goals of the university and the NCAA, we reiterate our commitment that we will do everything to mold our student-athletes to be responsible citizens and better individuals, in and out of the sporting arena,” JRU’s statement said

Source: Philippines News Agency