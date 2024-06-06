JOHARI, JAPAN’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION MINISTER DISCUSS KNOWLEDGE EXCHANGE ON AI

TOKYO, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul today exchanged views with Japan's Minister of Digital Transformation Kono Taro on the need for mutual exchange of expertise and knowledge in developing artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Johari said that the cooperation is crucial, to ensure ethical and safe usage can be targeted for the benefit of both Japanese and Malaysians. 'Technology is moving faster than before, and without realising, that technology has been used for purposes of scams, cyberattacks, and spreading fake news, which affect the country and its people. 'As we are trying to regulate things (guidelines), we need to understand this AI technology. In fact, our Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) instructed a faculty of AI in our university, to ensure we understand this technology, and we hope to work together on this,' he said during the meeting, which was also attended by the Malaysian Parliamentary delegation, at the minister's office in Chiyoda City. Meanwhile, Taro also exp ressed his interest to cooperate with Malaysia in developing technology to identify fake videos, to ensure that the people are not deceived. Johari is leading a Malaysian Parliamentary delegation to Japan on a five-day visit, which began on Monday. After Tokyo, Johari is scheduled to continue his official visit in Japan, to Kyoto today, and then to Osaka tomorrow. Source: BERNAMA News Agency