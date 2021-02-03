Jobs up in Ilocos special recruitment activity

A Special Recruitment Activity (SRA) is set on February 3-5 to provide immediate employment to workers in the province displaced by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Organized by the Public Employment Service Office (PESO), the three-day SRA will prioritize locally stranded individuals, overseas Filipino workers, and residents here who have lost jobs due to the ongoing pandemic.

Anne Marie Lizette B. Atuan, manager of PESO, said Tuesday they invited companies that are in urgent need of workers to ensure that qualified applicants will be hired on the spot.

To ensure that social distancing and minimum health standards are observed, the PESO required applicants to pre-register and wait for their time to be called for an interview.

“To avoid crowd gathering, we decided to limit the number of participants, and only those with urgent hiring were notified,” said Atuan citing there are available jobs that even undergraduates can be qualified for.

Applicants are advised to prepare copies of their resume and submit them to employers during job interview.