Jobless man yields P3.9-M shabu in Cebu City

CEBU CITY: A jobless man yielded a total of PHP3.9 million worth of suspected shabu in a sting operation by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Central Visayas in a village here on Monday afternoon. Charles Clue Aragon, 28, of Sitio Alaska in Barangay Mambaling, was arrested by the PDEA-7 agents during buy-bust along with Philippine Navy and Cebu City Police Station 9 personnel. The suspect yielded 17 packs of suspected shabu weighing 575 grams and valued at around PHP3,910,000; a mobile phone, a digital weighing scale, among others. Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, told the Philippine News Agency that Aragon was placed in a two-week case build-up before his arrest. The suspect is now facing drug charges. Source: Philippines News Agency