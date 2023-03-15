Jobless man from QC, father from Laguna claim Lotto prizes

Two bettors, a jobless man from Quezon City and a father from Laguna, who bagged the jackpots of two separate Lotto draws have claimed their prizes at the main office of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) in Mandaluyong City. In a statement on Wednesday, the PCSO said the 49-year-old man from Novaliches, Quezon City claimed on March 1 the PHP75.2 million jackpot prize drawn on Feb. 27 for Grand Lotto 6/55 six-digit winning combination 09-08-05-01-30-52. The man, who has been playing Lotto for more than 25 years, believes that everyone's lucky moment would come at the perfect time. 'Minsan waiter, madalas dishwasher pero hindi na sapat ang kita kaya nag-resign na po ako at nagbakasakali na humanap ulit ng panibagong trabaho. Pero higit pa sa trabaho ang ibinigay ng Panginoon ngayon (Sometimes a waiter, often a dishwasher but the income is not enough so I resigned, hoping to find another job. But the Lord has given me more than work today),' said the man, whose identity is withheld for security reasons. 'Noon pa man, naniniwala na po talaga ako sa lotto kasi dalawang beses na po akong nanalo ng five digits. Madalas naman hindi rin ako nakakataya kasi walang budget pero hindi po ako nawawalan ng pag-asa dahil alam kong may swerte pa ring darating sa atin (I have always believed in the lottery because I have won five digits twice. I often could not bet because I don't have the budget, but I never lost hope because I know that luck would come).' When asked what he does for a living and what he intended to do with his winnings, he said he would put up a business, buy land, and help his relatives. 'Ngayon kasi wala akong trabaho. Hindi po kasi sapat ang kita (doon) sa restaurant na pinanggalingan ko kaya naghahanap-hanap ako. Ngayon, napakalaking pera nitong hawak ko at ang magiging trabaho ko ay gamitin ito ng tama. Negosyo at lupa po siguro ang uunahin ko at itutulong ko rin po sa mga kamag-anak ko (I don't have a job now. I didn't make enough money in the restaurant where I came from, so I was looking for something better. This is a huge amount of money in my hands and it will be my job to use it properly. I would first open a business and buy land, and help my relatives)," he said. Combination of birth dates, ages Also on March 1, a father and son from San Pablo, Laguna claimed their prize after winning the MegaLotto 6/45 jackpot prize of PHP11.6 million drawn on Feb. 27. The winning numbers 25-4-11-35-15-09 were a combination of the birth dates and ages of their family members. "'Yun pong mga numbers na itinaya ng Daddy ko ay mga dates po ng mga birthdays po namin at age ko po, which is 35 (The numbers that my Daddy bet were the dates of our birthdays and my age, which is 35),' the son said. The father said he placed his bet on the lucky numbers twice. "Meron akong pinuntahan sa may Plaza, tumaya ako ng 1 p.m. tapos pagbalik ko sa sasakyan ko bandang 3 p.m., tumaya ulit ako ng parehong number. Pag-uwi ko sa bahay, ibinigay ko sa kanya (his son). Sabi ko, 'Tig-isa tayo, kapag tumama hati tayo' (I went to the Plaza, I placed my bet at 1 p.m. and then when I returned to my car at about 3 p.m., I bet on the same number again. When I got home, I gave it to [my son] and said, 'If we win, let's split it')," the 64-year-old father said. He added that he strongly believed in the good fortune written on his horoscope for this year. "Sabi sa horoscope ko, ang 2023 daw ay year of abundance para sa lahat ng ipinanganak ng 1959 at malaki ang chance na yumaman ngayong taon kaya taya lang po ako ng taya ng lotto (My horoscope said 2023 is a year of abundance for all those born in 1959 and there is a big chance to get rich this year, so I just bet on the lottery)," he said. When asked about their plans on their winnings, the son said, "Wala muna po at this time, savings muna po. Ide-deposit muna po namin sa bangko kasi paalis sila Daddy this April. Pupunta po sila ni Mommy sa mga kapatid ko po sa Canada. Siguro pagbalik nila next year dun na po namin iisipin kung ano po gagawin sa pera but basically it is for our family's future (No plans yet at this time, we'll save it first. We are going to deposit it in the bank because Daddy is leaving this April. He and Mommy will visit my siblings in Canada. Maybe when they return next year, we will think about what to do with the money, but basically, it is for our family's future)." The winners urged non-believers that the lotto is real and 30 percent of the PCSO revenues go to the different charitable programs of the agency, such as the Medical Access Program, Calamity Fund, and the Patient Vehicle Donation Program. The winners appealed to the public to continue patronizing PCSO games. "Salamat po sa PCSO. Sa loob ng mahigit 30 years kong pagtaya ay ginawa nyo akong milyonaryo. Tsaka naniniwala na ako ngayon na totoo pala na may nananalo ng jackpot. Dati kasi may agam-agam ako pero heto na ako ngayon, hawak ko na ang tseke na nagpapatunay na nanalo ako. Salamat sa ating Panginoon (Thank you to PCSO. For more than 30 years of my betting, you made me a millionaire. Now I believe that it is true that someone wins the jackpot. I used to have doubts but here I am, holding the check, proof that I have won. Thanks to our Lord)," the father said

Source: Philippines News Agency