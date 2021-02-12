JG Summit unit launches big data analytics tool

Data Analytics Ventures, Inc. (DAVI), a business unit of JG Summit Holdings, Inc. and NielsenIQ, a global measurement company, have announced a strategic alliance in the use of big data analytics to provide customized and relevant product offers to members of Robinsons loyalty program.

A first in the Philippines, the collaboration introduces an advanced analytics platform that will uncover insights about market demands and transactions to help improve shopping experience. Through data-driven decisions, the platform will lead to identifying the right price, promotional campaigns, and product assortment.

“To widen our understanding of the swiftly changing Filipino consumer behavior, we have to go deeper into shopper insights. Through loyalty data, we are able to understand the spending habits of our shoppers and connect the dots to identify new programs to enrich our customer’s lives. These insights can immediately be acted upon through personalized campaigns tailored for specific individuals,” DAVI chief executive officer Jojo Malolos said in a statement Thursday.

In addition, the use of new data analysis tools allows retailers like Robinsons Supermarket to work with manufacturers and brands in growing fast moving consumer goods categories in its stores.

“The advanced analytics platform (AAP) is being rolled out with clients around the region including Thailand and Hong Kong. The AAP provides deep insights into shopper behavior over time -all calculated over time. We are thrilled to be able to introduce the platform to the Philippines with DAVI, and to put shoppers at the heart of decision making to drive growth for Robinsons and brands alike,” said Alex Morgan, executive director of NielsenIQ Consumer Intelligence in Asia.

The AAP uses easy- to-read dashboards, text summaries, and online help to enable users to gain maximum insight and productivity sourced from DAVI’s data hub.

“We are very excited that NielsenIQ’s best-in-class and robust analytics platform will equip us to make stronger, relevant and more responsive marketing and merchandising recommendations to our network of partner suppliers,” said Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. president and chief executive officer Robina Gokongwei Pe.