Jesus, ‘most precious gift’ you can give: Tagle

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle said more than material gifts, Jesus Christ would be "the most precious gift" a person can give this Christmas.

If you have nothing to give, an object to give, you still have Jesus and you have yourself, Tagle said in a video posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday. Embody the humility, the compassion, the joy of Jesus that is the most precious gift and people will appreciate that even after Christmas is gone. Let Jesus be our gift."

The head of the Archdiocese of Manila made the suggestion to people who are thinking of gifts to give, as part of the tradition during the Yuletide season.

It's Christmas again and I'm sure many of you are busy thinking of gifts to give and also wondering what gifts you will receive and this is a beautiful tradition, he said.

But let us not forget that the gifts that we give and receive are some symbols and signs of the greatest gift that God the Father has sent us, his son Jesus, the Cardinal said.

Earlier, he reminded the people that Christmas is about the love of God and not about material things, such as gifts and money.

Catholic Christians around the world will celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25.

Source: Philippines News agency