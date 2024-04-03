JELI, GUA MUSANG, TEMERLOH HIT BY HEATWAVE – METMALAYSIA

KUALA LUMPUR, Jeli and Gua Musang in Kelantan and Temerloh, Pahang respectively recorded level two hot weather or heatwave as of 4.30 pm today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia). MetMalaysia, in its weather update on Facebook, also reported that there were 20 areas in Peninsular Malaysia and two areas each in Sabah and Sarawak recording level one hot weather or being on alert. The areas involved include all of Perlis; Padang Terap and Baling in Kedah; Hulu Perak and Kuala Kangsar (Perak), Tampin and Jelebu (Negeri Sembilan); Jerantut, Bera, Raub, Lipis, Maran, Pekan and Bentong (Pahang); Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah, and Kuala Krai (Kelantan) as well as Besut and Dungun (Terengganu). Meanwhile, in Sarawak, the areas affected are Mukah and Limbang, while in Sabah, it involves Tuaran and Tenom. A heatwave refers to daily maximum temperatures of 37 to 40 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days. Level one hot weather or being on alert refers to daily maximum temperatur es of 35 to 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days. MetMalaysia previously announced that the hot and dry weather conditions are expected to gradually ease towards the middle of this month as the country enters the initial phase of the inter-monsoon starting from March 29 and continuing until May. During this period, the country's regions will receive weak winds from various directions conducive to thunderstorm occurrences, usually accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds in a short period, potentially causing flash floods. Source: BERNAMA News Agency