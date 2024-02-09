Jeepney driver, jobless man yield over P8-M shabu in Cebu

CEBU: A jeepney driver and a jobless man were arrested in a sting operation and yielded over PHP8 million worth of suspected shabu, the police reported Friday. Jeepney driver Rogelio Alforque Gajudo, 56, resident of Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City yielded to Mandaue City police a total of PHP7.6 million worth of suspected shabu during the buy-bust along M.L. Quezon St., Barangay Maguikay in Mandaue City around midnight of Friday. The poseur buyers from the Mandaue City police office intelligence unit wore female dresses to lure Gajudo into transacting with the police with over 1 kilo of shabu he was carrying. Before Gajudo's arrest, the same police team cornered Mitchell 'Mitch' De-erit Abellaneda, 32, jobless and resident of Barangay Calamba, Cebu City, on North Reclamation Area in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, and seized from him around 100 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of PHP680,000. According to the police, Gajudo and Abellaneda were classified as high-value individua ls (HVI), with the former allegedly at a regional level while the other at a city level. The two suspects are now held in detention while drug charges are being readied against them. Source: Philippines News Agency