JOHOR BAHRU, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) fans who bought tickets to their team's opening Super League-cum-Charity Shield match against Selangor FC, which was cancelled yesterday (May 10), can opt for either a refund or exchange them from tomorrow (May 12) until Tuesday (May 14). JDT said the club's supporters can choose whether to exchange the match tickets or get a refund through the stipulated method. "JDT supporters must visit the Ticket Hotline website and log in, then go to the 'Order History' and choose 'Option'. "Pick either the JDT vs Negeri Sembilan FC (May 18) or the JDT vs Sri Pahang FC (June 22) match or refund (supporters must fill in the information form). "The ticket exchange or refund will begin on Sunday (May 12) at 9 am and close on Tuesday (May 14) at 11.59 pm. The sale of tickets for JDT's match against Negeri Sembilan will start on Wednesday (May 15),' JDT said in a post on the Johor Southern Tigers FB page today. The club added that ticket holders must choose whether to exchange or ge t a refund during the stipulated period or their Charity Shield match tickets would no longer be valid. "Supporters must also complete the information form to get their refund. "The club and Ticket Hotline are not responsible for any mistakes in filling out the form. JDT will bear the RM1 transaction fee for every refund,' the club said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency