JCP, La Salle-Lipa finish third in U-18 volleyball tourney

Justice Cecilia Muñoz Palma High School (JCP) of Quezon City outplayed Mayamot National High School of Antipolo City, 25-21, 26-28, 25-20, 23-25, 15-10, to capture the bronze medal in the boys' division of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championships at Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on Sunday. Skipper Neil Aldrin Catap led JCP with 29 points, Al-Bhukarie Sali scored 22 points on attack and had two blocks, while Maverick Joseph Palis added 10 points, including seven blocks. 'There were many things that we were lacking in the match just like communication among the players on the court, but we exerted a lot of effort to win this game, no matter what. We are glad that we managed to hang on up to the last drop and prevail,' Palis said after the match that lasted for two hours and 27 minutes. In the girls' division, De La Salle Lipa (Batangas) defeated Maryhill College of Lucena City (Quezon), 25-12, 22-25, 26-24, 25-21, to also claim the bronze medal in the tournament supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee and Philippine Sports Commission. 'We still kept the pride of La Salle and it wasn't easy than the first time we've faced them,' said De La Salle Lipa coach Imee Mendoza. De La Salle downed Maryhill College, 25-16, 25-18, during their first encounter in the Pool A elimination on March 4. Shane Andrei Dimaano made 21 spikes and four aces for De La Salle Lipa, Danielle Kyle Aldovino added 19 points, Raizah Nicole Mamailao chipped in 12 and Vida Caringal had 11 points. Angela Claire Castillo and Bearly Icon finished with 16 points apiece for Maryhill College. The girls' final between California Precision Sports of Antipolo City and Grace Christian College Foundation Taguig City, and the boys' title showdown between De La Salle Lipa and Santa Rosa City were ongoing as of posting time.

Source: Philippines News Agency