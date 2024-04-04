JBPM TO STATION PERSONNEL AT PERASING RandR FOR QUICK EMERGENCY HELP

KUALA TERENGGANU, The Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will place 15 of its members in the Perasing rest and service (RandR) area on the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) during Op Selamat Musim Perayaan Aidilfitri 2024 starting on April 8. Its director Hassan 'As'ari Omar said it was to facilitate and speed up the arrival of firefighters to the operational area in the event of an accident or any rescue work. He said the fire brigade will be on duty there for a period of 24 hours according in rotation to ensure that LPT2 users get immediate help if needed. "We choose RandR Perasing as the operating location because of its strategic location and accessible from both directions of LPT2, namely from Kuala Terengganu-Kuala Lumpur and Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Terengganu "We will also place a fire engine, an ambulance of the Emergency Treatment Rescue Services (EMRS) team and two Rapid Intervention Motorcycles (RIM) for the purpose of patrolling and monitoring at the RandR," he said at the press conference t o launch the Ops Siap Siaga Raya and Security Campaign at the Drawbridge today. Also present was Terengganu State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman, Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah. In the meantime, Hassan also reminded the public to be careful and take preventive measures to avoid fires during the festive season. "In this hot weather avoid open burning because the fire spreads quickly. "JBPM also often patrols in risky areas such as forests to ensure that there are no fires," he said, adding that his department had received a total of 556 fire calls from Jan 1 to March. Source: BERNAMA News Agency