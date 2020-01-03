JBC begins judges-at-large applications processing

The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) on Friday announced the opening of applications for judges-at-large or roving judges.

In a resolution, the body said it will start accepting applications for the 50 new positions -- 30 for regional trial judges-at-large and 20 for municipal trial judges-at-large.

The deadline for applications or nominations will be on February 11.

For municipal trial judges-at-large, the law requires that aside from being natural-born citizen of the Philippines, applicants must be at least 30 years of age, and have practiced law in the Philippines for five years.

Republic Act 11459 or the Judges-at-Large Act of 2019, signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in August last year, provides for the creation of 100 new positions for regional trial judges-at-large and 50 new posts for municipal trial judges-at-large.

The law provides that applicants for regional trial judges-at-large must be natural-born citizens of the Philippines, at least 35 years of age, and who have practiced law in the country for 10 years are qualified as regional trial judges-at-large.

Supreme Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez recommended the partial implementation of RA 11459 since only 50 of the 150 positions were funded by Congress in the judiciary's 2020 budget.

The other 100 positions are expected to be funded in 2021 so the posts will be open for application when the funds are ready.

The JBC will submit to President Duterte at least three official nominees to each of the new posts.

Under the law, judges-at-large are entitled to salaries, privileges, allowances, emoluments, benefits, rank and title of an RTC or MTC judge.

Source: Philippines News Agency