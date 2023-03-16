Javines strikes again at PNSA shootfest

Antonio Joseph Javines, the 'Wonder Boy" from Ateneo de Manila, did it again. Javines continued his impressive performance in the Philippine National Shooting Association (PNSA) Trap and Skeet shooting competition at the PNSA-PSC Firing Range in Muntinlupa City over the weekend. The 13-year-old Javines, who just came from the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) Olympic Trap Training Camp in Kuwait, finished second behind Olympian Jethro Dionisio in the third qualifying competition for the national training pool preparing for the Asian Games. Dionisio, a veteran international campaigner, fired 21-21-20-22-20 for a total of 104 out of 125 shots. Javines, who made his presence felt in the Trap event with his Perazzi High Tech Shotgun, scored 18-18-17-19-19 for the total 91 out of 125 shots. With a respectable runner-up finish behind only Dionisio, Javines remains as No. 1 in the junior side after capturing the National Junior plum last month. Javines, also known as AJ in the shooting community, is hoping to achieve his dream of becoming a national player under veteran coach Fernando Mercado and represent the country in international competitions. Javines' parents, Engr. Teddy and Michelle Javines, are also doing their share in helping their son fulfill his dream by fully supporting his campaigns. Former Philippine Sport Commission (PSC) official Ramon Fernandez, who graced the competition, was very impressed with Javines performance against his older and more-experienced opponents. Actor-sportsman Richard Gomez finished third with 18-18-16-18-18 for 88 points, followed by Leonardo M. Gino Jr. of Jr Holster International in fourth place with 19-15-19-14-13 and 80 points and Charles Nalupta in fifth with 13-20-15-16-14 and 78 points. Javines cited the support of Mercado, Raul Arambulo, Rodel Maratas and other international shooters like the father and son tandem of Leonardo and Edcel Gino for his success. He is also being supported by 521 Trading Inc., Jr Holster International and Trigger Point Guns and Ammo. National women's champion Valerie Levanza dominated the women's Trap competition with a total of 95 out 125 shots. Levanza, who also topped the first and second qualifying rounds, outscored Joelle Panganiban (77), Janice Navato (71) and Abby Cuyong (41). In the Skeet competition, Paul Brian Rosario outgunned John Miguel Ancheta, 107-104, to top the 3rd elimination round. The fourth elimination round will be held on April 22 and 23 also at the PNSA-PSC Firing Range inside the Bureau of Corrections compound in Muntinlupa Cit

Source: Philippines News Agency