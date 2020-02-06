Jarvey Gayoso forgoes last year in Ateneo

Jarvey Gayoso of the Ateneo Blue Eagles is turning pro.

The Ateneo striker, one of the top young football players right now, announced late Wednesday night that he will forgo what would be his final University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) season as a Blue Eagle.

"After much thought and deliberation, and with the guidance of Ateneo de Manila University and the AMFT (Ateneo Men's Football Team), I have decided not to return to the UAAP this year. Although this was a tough decision to make, ultimately I had to choose what I believe would be what's best for me and my future," said Gayoso, the son of current Rizal Crusaders coach Jayvee, who once played with the Ateneo men's basketball team but was more known for his stint with Ginebra in the Philippine Basketball Association during the 90's.

Jarvey bared that the opportunity he got playing for the U-22 Azkals during the Southeast Asian Games prompted him to move into the next chapter of his career.

"After my stint at this year's Southeast Asian games, God blessed me with an opportunity to play professional football overseas. Thus, in preparation for this huge task, I have made the decision to join a local professional team," he said, although he did not reveal the club that signed him up.

But he clarified, "I will, however, continue to pursue my college degree at the Ateneo, as this has also been a lifelong goal."

Gayoso has been with the Blue Eagles since high school, even joining the Blue Eaglets' athletics team before settling for the men's seniors football team in college.

"I have played my heart out for the Ateneo for 8 wonderful years, 8 years that have brought me trials, triumph, and memories I will keep with me forever," he added.

Although he is now entering the play-for-pay ranks, Gayoso vowed, "As I continue on with my journey, know that my heart will always bleed blue. I will continuously strive to leave a legacy in this beloved school and I will always carry the Jesuit values instilled in me."

