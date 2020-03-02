Japan’s MOS burger opens first store in Manila

One of Japan's favorite burger chains, MOS Burger, has finally reached Philippine shores with the opening of its first store on Thursday in Robinson's Galleria in Ortigas.

The burger brand that operates 1,300 stores worldwide is known for its delicious and freshly made food with their yakiniku rice burger, authentic Japanese serving of yakiniku pressed with rice in the shape of buns, as the favorite.

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koi Haneda said he is looking forward to the positive reception of Filipinos for his personal favorite MOS burger.

This is another testimony of the strengthening bond between Japan and the Philippines -- further unifying culture and people through food. The deep mutual ties we have are something to be relished just like a perfectly good burger, Haneda said.

With its launch, the store has seen people piling up to get a taste of their signature dishes that include MOS Cheeseburger (PHP149), Seafood Tempura Rice Burger (PHP169), Teriyaki Chicken Burger (PHP189), and Yakiniku Rice Burger (PHP169).

Other popular choices on their menu are their Wagyu Burger (PHP299); Wagyu Rice Burger (PHP309); MOS Cafe Drip Hot/Iced Coffee (PHP59, PHP68); MOS Cafe Hot/Iced Au Lait (PHP79, PHP88); Mixed Fruit Leaf Tea (PHP149); and Grapefruit Lemonade (PHP149).

In an interview with Hubert Young, MOS Burger Philippines chief executive officer, said he has been planning to put up the burger chain in the country for a long time yet has only gained momentum now.

It was two decades ago -- in 1998 on a trip to Japan, it's a great palate to bring to the Philippines, they are concocting burger recipes to rice-loving cultures like ours. Last year, my most privilege wish to bring MOS here. It is an honor to participate in this synergy in the East and West that has meticulous attention to food safety, he said.

MOS Burger Philippines is a joint venture agreement formed in 2019 by MOS Food Services Inc. of Japan and Tokyo Coffee Holdings of Young, the entrepreneur who is also behind the UCC chain of food and coffee concepts.

MOS, that stands for Mountain, Ocean and Sun, first opened in Tokyo in 1972.

A breakfast feature of the burger-chain is also in the pipeline highlighting classic Pinoy silogs that will be called MOSilog. In the coming months, they are slated to open branches in SM Megamall, Robinsons Magnolia, Greenhills, Midtown and Eastwood.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY