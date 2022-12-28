Japan’s jobless rate dips to 2.5% in November

ANKARA: Japan’s unemployment rate fell by 0.1 percentage point from a month ago to 2.5 percent in November, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The figure was in line with the market forecast, marking the lowest reading since February 2020.

On an annual basis, the number of jobless people decreased for the 17th straight month, falling by 180,000 to 1.65 million in November, the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry said.

Employment was up by 280,000 year on year to 67.2 million.

The job availability ratio remained unchanged at 1.35 in November, still at the highest level since March 2020.

In a separate statement, the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry revealed an unexpected annual decline of 1.4 percent in housing starts last month.

Following October’s 1.8 percent decline, the market forecast for November was a rise of 1.5 percent.

Source: Philippines News Agency