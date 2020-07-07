Japan’s football, baseball leagues to allow fans into stadiums

Japan’s professional baseball and football leagues will start to let fans attend games from July 10 although the country is facing a second wave threat of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections.

The Japan Times said on Tuesday that both Nippon Professional Baseball and the J. League remain committed to their original plan which will allow up to 5,000 fans into stadiums on Friday. Clubs would then be allowed to operate venues at up to half of their full capacity from August 1.

“Although there is a limit of 5,000, we are expecting to have our fans in stadiums starting this Friday,” NPB Commissioner Atsushi Saito said during an online news conference.

Tokyo has witnessed more than 100 confirmed cases for five consecutive days but that will not change their plan.

“We are hoping that it does not lead to travel restrictions, but this is a disease. It’s difficult to anticipate (the future). But we’ll do our best so that we won’t have anyone become infected,” the NPB official said.

A medical panel for the two leagues recommended the leagues and teams encourage spectators to use COCOA, the Covid-19 contact-tracing mobile application that was launched by the national government late last month, the English newspaper said.

Experts from the panel also advised fans to remain aware of the risks when coming to stadiums, because the circumstances in the stands may be different.

Source: Philippines News Agency