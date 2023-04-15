Japanese PM Kishida safe after blast before speech: NHK

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated Saturday after a loud explosion was heard at a venue, national broadcaster NHK reported. The incident took place right before he was scheduled to give a speech in Wakayama. Fumio was uninjured and left the city, said NHK, citing sources. Police said a suspect has been arrested who appears to have thrown a bomb at the port where the prime minister was set to give his speech. The incident comes nine months after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Source: Philippines News Agency

