Japanese man dies while snorkeling in south Cebu

A Japanese national died after suffering breathing difficulties while snorkeling in the coastal village of Tan-awan, in Oslob town, Cebu province on Thursday morning, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) 7 (Central Visayas) said.

In a spot report, PCG-7 identified the Japanese as Marinubo Kuriyama, 52, from Higashiuzura Gifu City in Japan and temporarily residing in a pension house in Poblacion village in Oslob.

Marinubo also reportedly checked in at a hotel here before visiting Oslob for whale shark watching.

Airi Hemeno, a snorkeling guide employed by Seasir Agency, told Coast Guard investigators that he noticed blood coming out from Marinubo's nose and mouth as he was pulled out of the water after he complained of breathing problems.

Seaman 1st Class Joselito Bartolome resuscitated Marinubo when they found that the latter's pulse and breathing stopped.

A few minutes (later), the victim vomited and breathed deeply but was not able to open his eyes. There he was immediately brought to (the) Oslob District Hospital on board an ambulance, the Oslob Police said in a separate report.

District hospital attending physician, Dr. Jennalyn Bigno, pronounced Marinubo dead at about 9:10 a.m.

Lt. Junior Grade Michael Encina, PCG-7 spokesperson, told reporters here that they have yet to determine the cause of Marinubo's death based on medical investigation.

