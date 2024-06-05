Japanese carmaker Toyota admits to forging vehicle test results

ISTANBUL: Japanese carmaker Toyota admitted to having tampered with its vehicle tests, specifically crash and pedestrian tests. Government officials are currently inspecting the Toyota Motor headquarters in central Japan, interviewing executives and personnel, the Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday. The country's Transport Ministry began inspections to determine which test results were forged based on the Japanese road trucking vehicle law. So far, the findings show that the results of crash tests involved four discontinued models. Toyota has now joined the other vehicle manufacturers that have admitted to forging test results, such as Mazda, Yamaha, Honda, and Suzuki. Source: Philippines News Agency