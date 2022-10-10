Japan scholarship for PH gov’t marks 20 years

The Japan-funded scholarship for Filipino civil servants marked its 20th year of implementation this week, the Japanese Embassy in Manila said.

The 20th year of implementation in the Philippines of the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship by Japanese Grant Aid (JDS Project) was commemorated with a two-day celebration from October 6 to 7, 2022.

An online panel discussion held on Oct. 6 showcased the research outputs of select JDS Fellows.

An alumni fellowship and networking event was held at the Ambassador’s residence on the following day.

In attendance during the two-day celebration were the operating committee members of the JDS from the Philippine government and Chief Representative Sakamoto Takema of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Philippines.

Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko expressed the importance of emphasizing education in nation-building in his speech.

“More than a country’s natural resources, it is the people that propel it forward,” he said.

The JDS Project was implemented in the Philippines through JICA and the Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE).

Since 2002, the JDS Project has enabled 419 Filipino junior government officers to receive postgraduate degree scholarships in premier Japanese universities.

This forms part of Japan’s support for the capacity-building initiatives of the Government of the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency