Japan provides P6.1M to procure eye surgery tools for PH foundation

MANILA: The Japanese Embassy in Manila signed a PHP6.1-million grant to help a Filipino foundation procure eye surgery equipment that would benefit poor cataract patients in Metro Manila. The grant, awarded to the Foundation of Our Lady of Peace Mission, Inc. (FOLPMI), is under the Japanese Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP). In awarding the funding on Tuesday, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa conveyed Tokyo's commitment to assist the country achieve sustainable and inclusive growth. 'Though small in scale, GGP is designed to respond to specific and evolving needs of local communities and make immediate impacts. The Japanese people hope to make positive contributions to empowering communities through this humanitarian scheme,' he said. Koshikawa said the project was introduced by Dr. Tadashi Hattori, a prominent ophthalmologist who had been treating people in Vietnam free of charge for over 20 years. The project, which he proposed could be replicated in the Philippines, will be overseen by FOLPMI founder Sister Eva Fidela Maamo, MD. FOLPMI, through the funding, will procure a new phacoemulsification device and microscope that will help their doctors provide affordable and high-quality cataract surgeries to underprivileged individuals and communities. Citing latest figures, the Japanese Embassy said the estimated number of cataract patients in Metro Manila is about 146,000, with over 30 percent facing challenges in receiving timely surgery despite their serious conditions due to factors like high costs or extended wait times at public hospitals. Source: Philippines News Agency