Japan provides 150 permanent houses in Marawi City

On 15 October 2021, Ambassador KOSHIKAWA Kazuhiko virtually joined Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) Chairman and Department of Human Settlements and Development (DHSUD) Secretary Eduardo D. Del Rosario, Marawi City Mayor Majul U. Gandamra, and UN-Habitat Philippines Country Programme Manager Christopher Rollo, in a ceremonial turnover of 150 permanent houses in Marawi City.

As the third phase of the project between the Government of Japan and UN-Habitat Philippines, 150 permanent houses located in Barangay Kilala were turned over to beneficiaries who had been displaced during the 2017 Marawi Siege.

On 15 March 2018, the Government of Japan provided a grant of USD 10 million (PHP 500 million) in support of UN-Habitat's program to provide core shelters and livelihood support for those affected by the Marawi incident. The first phase of the project was completed with the turnover of 109 permanent houses located in Barangay Dulay West on 25 February 2021, and the place is now called the Hadiya (“gift”) Village. The second phase of the project was completed with the turnover of 170 permanent houses in Darussalam Village and Pamayandeg sa Ranaw Residences at Dansalan on 22 July 2021. Over one thousand houses are expected to be turned over under the joint Project.

This ceremonial turnover is part of the Government of Japan’s commitment to the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Marawi City, and its unwavering support for the Mindanao Peace Process.

Source: Government of Japan