Japan procures delivery truck for Ilocos Norte farmers

MANILA: The Japanese government earmarked PHP2.6 million to procure a refrigerated truck that will benefit small-scale farmers in Ilocos Norte. Japanese Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa awarded the grant contract to the Bacarra Multi-Purpose Cooperative during a ceremony at his residence in Makati City on Thursday. 'We hope that this pilot project of procuring a refrigerated delivery truck for the Bacarra Multi-Purpose Cooperative will bring forth successful results, and prove that delivery of fresh and high-quality products to consumers can make significant contributions to improving farmers' incomes,' he said. The envoy hoped that through the project, Ilocos Norte would also 'play a crucial role in leading the institutionalization of the temperature-controlled supply chain' in the Philippines. Also present during the signing ceremony was Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc. The Japanese Embassy said small-scale farmers in Ilocos Norte struggle with limited access to transportation for their crops , relying mainly on middlemen and rented vehicles. This dependence results in high brokerage fees, fewer market options, and crop loss due to unfavorable transportation conditions. Koshikawa said Japan would continue providing support through its official development assistance (ODA) and help the country achieve sustainable and inclusive growth. Japan has been a top ODA donor and has funded 561 grassroots projects across the Philippines since 1989. Source: Philippines News Agency