Japan, IOM provide solar power in 8 BaSulTa facilities

The Japanese government, in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), completed the installation of solar power equipment in eight health care facilities in the remote Mindanao islands of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi (BaSulTa) in October 2022.

Launched in 2020, the government of Japan provided a USD2 million grant for this program geared towards facilitating uninterrupted access to medical services in communities in the BaSulTa region.

The IOM, as the implementing organization, supplied dependable and long-term sustainable energy resources to select health care facilities in the region.

These efforts will significantly reduce daytime electricity and fuel costs from the use of diesel-fueled generators.

Key health personnel also received training on solar power operation and equipment maintenance.

Japan and the IOM have been working together for many years on various development projects to make a difference in the lives of Filipinos.

This recent initiative also forms part of the Japanese government’s unwavering support for the Mindanao Peace Process.

Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko shared his confidence in the program.

He expressed high hopes that solar technologies would ensure a stable electricity supply and assist personnel in addressing humanitarian and medical issues.

“We are honored to be supporting the development of the electricity sector in the BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) region in line with the Marcos administration’s priorities for renewable energy,” he said.

