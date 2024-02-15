Japan, IOM launch $2.58-M project to rehab Mindanao ‘peace stations’

MANILA: The Japanese government is funding a USD2.58 million (PHP141.9 million) project that will rehabilitate four peace and security stations in Mindanao as a way to sustain the peace efforts in the region. The UN Migration will implement the program for 12 months starting February 2024, which will also cover the capacity building for about 720 Joint Peace and Security Team (JPST) members from the 24 JPST stations across Mindanao. The project, called 'Enhancing and Sustaining Peace and Security Mechanisms in Mindanao,' will likewise benefit 80 JPST members from four community-based organizations, who will receive livelihood training and kits. The JPSTs have been operating since 2019 to provide security during the decommissioning of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. These teams, based across 24 stations in Mindanao, are composed of members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces. As the transition period has been prolonged and some of the stations were damaged by past natural disasters, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa said Japan decided to step in. "Through this project, we fervently hope a strengthened JPST will be able to perform their duties with more ease and confidence, especially with the approach of the 2025 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Election," he said during the launch in Makati on Wednesday. "Please rest assured, the government of Japan will continue its support with the goal of attaining lasting peace and development in the region." This is the second time Japan supported the JPST, recognizing the need to provide them every possible support as front-liners who enforce the peace-building initiatives in the region. International Organization for Migration (IOM) Philippines Chief of Mission Tristan Burnett said the program targets to enhance the beneficiaries' social and economic capacities while reinforcing their ability to address both conflicts and disasters. "This new project with the government of Japan is implemented as part of a broader program to prevent, manage, and resolve conflict as a driver of displacement and an obstacle to return and reintegration," she said. "IOM remains committed to supporting the full implementation of the peace agreement to the best of our abilities, and in our common goal of achieving sustainable peace and development in the Bangsamoro." IOM Philippines will implement the program together with the international non-governmental organization Nonviolent Peaceforce. Among those present during the launch were Deputy Presidential Peace Adviser Senior Undersecretary Isidro Purisima and MILF-Joint Peace and Security Committee Chairperson Abunawas Maslamama. Source: Philippines News Agency