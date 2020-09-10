Japan halts full-time search for missing cattle ship, crew

The Japanese Coast Guard has ceased its full-time search operations for the missing Gulf Livestock 1 and its crew members after days of finding no clues or new survivors, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

“The Japanese Coast Guard has decided to transition from full-time search operations for the crew of the missing vessel Gulf Livestock-1 to its usual patrol arrangements as they have found no trace of the ship since 05 September 2020,” the DFA said in a statement.

“The DFA joins the families and loved ones in continued prayers for the missing seafarers,” it added.

The Panamanian-registered freighter was carrying about 5,800 cows on its way to the Chinese port of Tangshan from New Zealand when it issued a distress signal about 185 kilometers west of Amami-Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture on September 2.

The crew includes 39 Filipinos, two New Zealanders, and two Australians. Since last week, only three Filipinos out of the 43 were found but one of them later died.

Reports citing the survivors said the ship capsized and sank after its engine shut down and was hit by a huge wave at the height of Typhoon Maysak.

