﻿Japan extends P13.3-B loan to PH for pandemic recovery

The Japanese government has extended a PHP13.3-billion (JPY30 billion) loan to the Philippines in support of the government’s emergency response to Covid-19.

In a statement on Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the measure was confirmed after DFA Undersecretary Lourdes Yparraguirre and Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko exchanged diplomatic notes on Japan’s loan support.

The loan, called the Covid-19 Crisis Response Emergency Loan Support Phase 2, augments Japan’s previous loan to the Philippines amounting to JPY50 billion signed last July 2020.

“The latest loan package supports the Philippines’ efforts to recover from the economic impacts of Covid-19, and building public health and economic resilience against such future emergencies,” the DFA said.

Japan is the Philippines’ top official development assistance partner and has been supporting the country’s development priorities on infrastructure, health, human resources, agriculture, education, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief, among others.

In July 2020, Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and Japanese Ambassador Haneda Koji exchanged diplomatic notes on the JPY50 billion loan assistance package extended by the Japanese government to support the Philippines’ emergency response to Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency