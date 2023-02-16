Japan donates P4.3-M school building to Bohol town

MANILA: The Japanese government turned over on Wednesday a PHP4.3-million building to the Santo Niño High School in Talibon town, Bohol.

The one-story, four-room building was funded through a grant, which also covered the purchase of classroom tables and chairs.

In a statement, the Japanese Embassy in Manila hoped the donation would enable the students to complete their senior high school years.

The ceremonial turnover was led by Japan Embassy Second Secretary Sugimoto Kensuke, along with Talibon Mayor Janette Aurestila-Garcia, Department of Education Regional Director Salustiano Jimenez, other Department of Education and local government unit officials.

Sugimoto, in his remarks, said basic education is a right for all children and lauded the community’s efforts in providing a quality learning environment for the children.

Japan launched the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects in the Philippines in 1989 to reduce poverty and help various communities engage in grassroots activities.

At present, 553 grassroots projects have been implemented by Japan, the embassy said.

Source: Philippines News Agency