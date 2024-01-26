Japan confers Order of the Rising Sun on Filipino entrepreneur

The Japanese government has recognized Filipino entrepreneur Egmidio Cesar Jose for a pivotal role he played in organizing and strengthening the ties between the business communities of the Philippines and Japan. Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko, on behalf of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan, conferred the Order of the Rising Sun, gold rays with neck ribbon upon Jose in a ceremony at the Japanese Ambassador's Residence on Jan. 24. 'This esteemed recognition is a testament to Mr. Jose's outstanding dedication and remarkable achievements in fostering economic cooperation and collaboration between Japan and the Philippines,' the Japanese embassy said in a news release on Friday. It said Jose, former chairman of the Philippine-Japan Economic Cooperation (PHILJEC), has displayed in multiple occasions his commitment to Japan-Philippines bilateral ties throughout the years, including his leadership during the 33rd Joint Meeting of the Japan-Philippines Economic Cooperation Committee in Tokyo in 2015. The Japanese government also cited his contribution to the growth of the automotive sector in the Philippines, and active promotion of the stable operation of Japanese businesses, especially during the height of Covid-19. During the ceremony, Koshikawa lauded Jose in his congratulatory speech for the latter's relentless efforts in contributing to the two countries' stronger economic ties. The Ambassador also hoped that Jose continues to inspire Filipino innovators like him who aim to 'develop creative solutions to address pressing issues in our society and participate in nation building.' Among those who graced the event included former Prime Minister Cesar Virata, Calamba City Representative Alberto Romulo, former Senator Richard Gordon Sr., former Ambassador to Japan Jose Laurel V, former Ambassador to Canada Rodolfo Robles, former Director-General of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority Lilia De Lima, and Nihongo Center Foundation president Philip Sanvictores. Source: Philippines News Agency