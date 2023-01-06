James Yap to juggle basketball, public service in PBA return

MANILA: San Juan City councilor James Yap will return to his old job as a professional basketball player after re-signing with Rain or Shine (ROS).

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) superstar agreed to a one-conference contract with the Elasto Painters in the season-ending Governors’ Cup, as announced on Friday.

The team initially offered a one-year deal to the 40-year-old shooting guard but Yap declined due to his duties in the San Juan City council.

Yap last saw action for ROS in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, playing only seven games and averaging 7.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.1 assists, and 0.1 steals per game.

The six-foot-three gunner begged off from the 2022 Governors’ Cup and Philippine Cup to give way to his electoral campaign.

He deferred playing in the the soon-to-conclude Commissioner’s Cup to focus on being a public servant.

“Yap says that he will do his best to balance basketball and public service,” read a Facebook post by ROS.

Source: Philippines News Agency