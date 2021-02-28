James De los Santos now with 7 golds for 2021

Filipino karateka James De los Santos continues his dominant form this year after winning the Adidas USA Karate Open #2.

De los Santos, the world number one e-kata player right now, captured the gold medal, his seventh for 2021, after beating Andrei Nedelcu of Romania in the final, 25.1-24.7.

De Los Santos first beat Alfredo Bustamante of the United States in the first round before defeating Fabien Rassaby of France in the quarterfinals.

De Los Santos set up a showdown against Nedelcu after prevailing over Jaime Teruel of the Dominican Republic in the semifinals.

Nedelcu earned his own shot for the gold after stunning Nejc Sternisa of Slovenia in the semifinals.

